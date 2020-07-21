Derpy cat gets its tongue stuck to a blanket while enjoying a session of licks. Watch

Sections
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:33 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a black-furred feline with a cone around its neck, sitting next to its hooman. (Reddit/@TheMan77777777)

You may have heard the idiom ‘cat got your tongue,’ which is used when an individual is unusually quiet. Now, get ready to see a real-life incident which involves a cat and a tongue but pans out in an entirely different manner.

Posted on Reddit on July 15, this video is 10 seconds long. The recording shows a black-furred feline with a cone around its neck, sitting next to its hooman. The kitty’s head is resting on a fluffy, grey coloured blanket. The cat licks the inside of the cone repeatedly. However, by accident, its tongue gets stuck to the fluff of the quilt.

It looks like the blanket got this feline’s tongue.

Got his tongue stuck on the blanket. Excuse the cone, little man lost his nuts from r/AnimalsBeingDerps



Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the post received a lot of love. It currently has nearly 12,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.



Here is what Redditors had to say about this derpy feline. One person said, “It seems it’s not been an easy week for this little man,” referring to the cone around the cat’s neck. To this, the original poster responded, “He’s ok, he gets plenty of treats”. That’s great because this kitty deserves all the treats and more.

“Love him. So much. Little derpy clump of shadows,” read one comment on the subreddit. A Reddit user made a pun many may be thinking of when stating, “What’s the matter, blanket got your tongue?”.

What are your thoughts on the derpy cat and its struggles with the blanket?

Also Read | Derpy cat cannot decide whether it wants to bite or lick this doggo during their playfight. Watch

