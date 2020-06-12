Derpy cat loves getting vacuumed. Watch

Sections
This kitty and the vacuum cleaner may have been star-crossed lovers in one of its former nine lives.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:49 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the derpy cat in question. (TikTok/@karleymyers)

If you’re a cat content enthusiast, chances are that you’ve seen videos of felines being startled by vacuum cleaners on the Internet. Now get ready to witness something which is exact opposite. Here is a kitty who is in love with the vacuum cleaner, a straight-up rarity.

Cat mom, Karley Myers posted this clip on her TikTok account. The post has been aptly captioned, “My cat is in love with a vacuum cleaner”. When Myers says love, she means love.

The recording is a compilation of shots of the kitty interacting with the vacuum. Sometimes the feline lies underneath the head of the cleaner, at other times it waits for its hoomans to run the nozzle over its furry body. Its expression lets one know, loud and clear, how much it enjoys feeling the suction of the cleaning device.

How this cat is not afraid of being engulfed by the cleaner is beyond us. But watching its fearless self is as entertaining as it is baffling.



@karleymyers

My cat is in love with a vacuum cleaner 😭 ##fyp ##ArtSkills ##tiktokanimals ##foryoupage ##Walmart2hrExpress ##funny

♬ Crystal Dolphin - Engelwood

The post currently has almost 3 lakh views and nearly 700 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “This is my cat’s worst nightmare”. We suppose it is most feline’s worst nightmare. This particular kitty and the vacuum may have been star-crossed lovers in one of its former nine lives.

Another individual wrote, “I’ve never seen a cat like this”. “Cats are funny animals,” declared one TikToker. Honestly, the funniest.

“I kinda wanna do that to my cat,” pondered somebody in the comment section of the post. But they quickly retracted the thought by stating, “Just kidding, I wanna live”.

What are your thoughts on this cat and its love for the vacuum cleaner?

Also Read | Cat loses all its cool over some top quality pets. Watch

