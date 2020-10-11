Derpy dog’s way of showing affection to pooch sister leaves netizens in splits. Watch

The relationship between siblings is mostly a love-hate one. Just as on one hand, one loves and protects their siblings, on the other hand, they never leave a chance to annoy them.Turns out, that bittersweet relationship is not restricted to humans only. And, these golden retriever siblings Finn and Xena perfectly capture that sibling bond in the doggo world.

Shared on Instagram, a clip showing Xena and her derpy little brother Finn has grabbed the attention of netizens and may make you smile too. The clip starts with Finn standing in the frame as the text, “Things Finn does to his sister that don’t make sense,” appears on screen. The video goes on to show the different ‘things’ and it is the cutest watch ever.

Take a look at the adorable clip:

Posted on October 5, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million views along with tons of heart and kissing face emojis from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at Finn’s derpiness. Many also sent virtual pats for the very patient and good girl Xena.

“My brother always nibbles my paw but I cannot live without him,” expressed one of Xena and Finn’s canine friends in the comments section. “Such a patient sister,” commented an Instagram user. “Hi Xen, just letting you know I’m here and I lub you,” wrote another while trying to express Finn’s pawsible thoughts. “I lost it when he sat on her,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on these very nice doggo siblings?