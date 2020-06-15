Derpy doggo vs shadow monster: Who will win? Watch to find out

Many may agree with the statement that dogs are a multifaceted species. Some may be known for the protective services they provide to hoomans while others are famous for their derpy shenanigans. Most doggos are so layered that they hold the potential of being strong and silly all the same time. This particular video showcases one such canine who is using its fighting skills of utmost proficiency against a somewhat goofy enemy.

Posted to Reddit, this clip titled, “My boy attacking the shadow monsters!” is almost 40 seconds long.

The recording shows a pooch on a beach with his hoomans. The pet parents use the sunlight, creating shadows on the sand to play with the canine. They move the dark reflection of their hand around a few times. The doggo tries to chase it. Then, the shadow monster moves on to grab the tiny paws of the pooch. The doggo, not having any of this, tries to retaliate to the best of his abilities. This derpyness goes on until the very end of the film.

Since being shared on June 15, the post has amassed more than 5,200 upvotes and nearly 50 positive comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Bamboozled”. While another individual wrote, “In his defence, they were clearly going to get him. He had to protect”. The doggo had no choice but to fight the shadow monster, obviously.

“That’s some quality derpiness,” read one comment on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’. We agree, this may be the best derpy video we’ve seen all day. What about you?

