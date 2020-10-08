Did Sunday the doggo steal and eat yogurt? People say, ‘no’

Sunday looking straight at camera with the text, “But it wasn’t me!” appearing on the screen. (Instagram/@sundaythegoldenretriever)

A video of a guilty-looking golden retriever named Sunday has left people chuckling hard. The clip, shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram account – what a star – has also prompted many to say “aww.”

“Anyone knows a good lawyer?” reads the caption of the post. It shows Sunday looking here and there as text appears on the screen to give some context to the scene unfolding in the video. “I don’t know who helped themselves to the yogurt on the counter,” it reads. Then it shows the doggo looking straight ahead with the text, “But it wasn’t me!” appearing on the screen.

What makes the video a whole lot funnier is some yogurt on in the four-pawed furry creature’s mouth, giving her away.

Since being shared, the video has received a whole lot love from people. While some couldn’t stop commenting about the doggo’s antics, others simply shared that the video made them LOL. However, most agreed that Sunday couldn’t have done it.

“I wouldn’t care if she ate my entire yoghurt supply, I would never be mad at her,” wrote an Instagram user. “I think it was an outsider not you. Definitely not you!” wrote another supporter of Sunday. “That’s the face of innocence,” said a third. “You’ve been framed,” joked a fourth.

There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis.

What do you think of the video?