Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Did Sunday the doggo steal and eat yogurt? People say, ‘no’

Did Sunday the doggo steal and eat yogurt? People say, ‘no’

Not just the yogurt on her mouth, even her guilty face gives her away. But you’d still say she’s innocent.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:41 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunday looking straight at camera with the text, “But it wasn’t me!” appearing on the screen. (Instagram/@sundaythegoldenretriever)

A video of a guilty-looking golden retriever named Sunday has left people chuckling hard. The clip, shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram account – what a star – has also prompted many to say “aww.”

“Anyone knows a good lawyer?” reads the caption of the post. It shows Sunday looking here and there as text appears on the screen to give some context to the scene unfolding in the video. “I don’t know who helped themselves to the yogurt on the counter,” it reads. Then it shows the doggo looking straight ahead with the text, “But it wasn’t me!” appearing on the screen.

What makes the video a whole lot funnier is some yogurt on in the four-pawed furry creature’s mouth, giving her away.



Since being shared, the video has received a whole lot love from people. While some couldn’t stop commenting about the doggo’s antics, others simply shared that the video made them LOL. However, most agreed that Sunday couldn’t have done it.



“I wouldn’t care if she ate my entire yoghurt supply, I would never be mad at her,” wrote an Instagram user. “I think it was an outsider not you. Definitely not you!” wrote another supporter of Sunday. “That’s the face of innocence,” said a third. “You’ve been framed,” joked a fourth.

There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 08, 2020 20:06 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner,Bairstow go strong, 50-up for SRH
Oct 08, 2020 20:13 IST
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
Oct 08, 2020 19:46 IST
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
Oct 08, 2020 19:54 IST

latest news

Pune traders seek relaxation in shop timings ahead of festive season
Oct 08, 2020 20:13 IST
IPL 2020: Here’s why SRH players are wearing black armbands against KXIP
Oct 08, 2020 20:12 IST
Covid-19 cases in Kerala dip day after hitting highest single-day record
Oct 08, 2020 20:11 IST
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 08, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.