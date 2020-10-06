Did this cat just discover its paws? Redditors believe so

Have you seen the 2015 animation film Inside Out? A dialogue from the movie, “Do you ever look at someone and wonder what’s going on inside their head?” has inspired a hilarious trend on the Internet. Netizens often use the audio from the movie over clips of individuals doing something absurd to imply pondering over what inspired their actions. Now, here is a recording of a cat that may make you want to use that audio as a background in this video.

This video was shared on Reddit on October 5. “Kitty realising she has more than one paw,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video shows a black kitten lying on a white surface. The cute cat, with fur as black as the midnight sky, initially licks one of its paws. It then lets go of it to stare at the other one in shock. It taps the other foot inquisitively and even moves it away from its face, in disbelief.

Watching the clip may leave you feeling as baffled as the feline who is in it.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has amassed over 11,000 upvotes and over 120 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this confused cat. One person said, “God that was cute”.

Another individual wrote, “This one is going into the ‘saved’ folder”. “My heart!” proclaimed one Redditor under the post.

Somebody else declared, “Adorable baby”. “Just the cutest,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | It seems like this cat wants the pets but not the paparazzi. Watch