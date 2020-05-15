Did this cat just say ‘I love you’? Watch the video to find out

It’s no lie that the Internet is crazy about cats. But honestly, why wouldn’t netizens be? The furry little creatures are mischievous, independent, and usually as cute as a button. Well, this pet parent who is losing all his cool over his cat potentially saying ‘I love you’ illustrates just how truly admired these four-legged beasts are.

This video was shared by a TikTok user called Mason on April 26. The clip showcases Kooter, a white and tangerine furred feline, getting pet by its hooman. The pet parent offers the kitty words of affirmation by saying, “I love you”. The cat positivity responds to the affectionate proclamation with a series of meows that sound almost like ‘I love you’. Wait, did this feline just say the three magic words back? Check out the video below and let us know what you think.

Since we’re not fluent in ‘meow’, we don’t know what that translates to. However, it would be pretty impressive if the kitty did say ‘I love you’. As then, not only would this cat be bilingual but it would also prove that our feline friends care about us just as much as we care about them. How incredible would that be?

The clip has been captioned, “I really be saying monkey tho,” referring to what Mason, the cat dad, thinks his feline is saying. It has been watched more than 2 million times and has almost 2,500 comments on the video-sharing application.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the potentially affectionate cat. One person said, “The cat really said ‘I love you’”. While another individual wrote, “wow so cute”.

“So cute,” read another comment.

What are your thoughts on this claw-ver kitty?

