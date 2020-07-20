Did this hippo crash into another just to give a kiss? Netizens think so

A few moments into the clip, another hippo comes and crashes into the other. (Facebook/@Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

In today’s edition of videos which are too-cute-to-handle, we have the clip of a hippo and its antics. Chances are that the adorableness of the video will make you say “aww” – that too multiple times.

Shared on Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s official Facebook profile, the video opens with a hippo swimming in its enclosure. A few moments into the clip, another hippo comes and crashes into the other. Almost making it look like it’s planting a kiss. In fact, the zoo also captioned the video “Kiss crash” while sharing it.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered over 2.4 lakh views – and counting. Alongside, the post has also amassed close to 26,000 reactions and about 4,000 shares.

Several people in the comments section wrote that the hippo name Fiona is seen in the video and she’s planting a “kiss” on her mom.

“Actual footage of my kids coming to kiss me in the morning. So cute,” wrote a Facebook user. “Aww she loves her momma,” commented another. “I love the small movies, thank you for sharing them with us,” wrote a third. “They are so beautiful,” expressed a fourth and indeed they are.

“How sweet,” an individual wrote and we think that too.

What do you think of the video?

