Did you know there is a record for farthest eyeball pop? See video to believe it

Weird world records are not something unusual. However, some are so bizarre, they leave you gasping in surprise or shock. Just like this record of farthest eyeball pop. A video of this creepily fascinating record has left people with lots of thoughts.

Shared on Guinness World Records’ official Instagram profile, the video has now gathered over 26,000 likes - and the numbers are only increasing.

“Farthest eyeball pop, 12 mm (0.47 in) by Kim Goodman,” the short clip has been shared with this caption and it is worth every second.

Shared on September 14, the video has also amassed close to 500 comments. From surprised to wonder to scared, people expressed various kinds of comments on the video.

“Oh my!” wrote an Instagram user. “I can’t watch, but I don’t want to stop watching,” commented another. “When I see my crush,” joked a third. “I’m scared,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

