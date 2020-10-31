Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Diljit Dosanjh posts hilarious meme on receiving money from relatives

Diljit Dosanjh posts hilarious meme on receiving money from relatives

People have flooded the comments section of the post with heart eyes and fire emojis to show their appreciation for the post.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 08:41 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the meme shared by Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram. (Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh has left people on Instagram both nostalgic and in splits with his recent share. The singer and actor shared a hilarious meme that perfectly explains the feeling one would get as a kid when relatives would hand one money. Chances are the post will leaving you laughing out loud and reminiscing those special moments.

“Badi Pyari Rasam Hundi C Eh Yaar Eh V.. Lottery Type Feeling Hee hundi c (This used to be such a sweet tradition, it would feel like winning a lottery),” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the meme.

The image accompanying the share shows the meme which features none other than Diljit himself. And his expression in it says it all.

Shared on October 30, the post has collected over three lakh likes and tons of reactions. People have flooded the comments section of the post with heart eyes and fire emojis to show their appreciation for the post.

“That’s my face when I see samosas which relatives didn’t eat… Paise toh mummy le leti,” wrote an Instagram user. “Outside - Na na rehn do. Inside - sirf enne he,” joked another. “Aadhe-aadhe karlena bhai-behen is the worst part,” posted a third.

Did this post remind you of your childhood? What do you think about it?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
Oct 31, 2020 03:13 IST
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Oct 31, 2020 07:00 IST
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
Oct 31, 2020 08:49 IST
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 22 in Turkey, Greece
Oct 31, 2020 08:04 IST

latest news

Surat sweet shop launches special gold sweet at Rs 9,000 per kg
Oct 31, 2020 09:11 IST
Naga flag and constitution should be part of ongoing talks: NSCN (IM)
Oct 31, 2020 09:03 IST
Assam JEE proxy candidate case: Search on for coaching centre owner, IT professional
Oct 31, 2020 09:02 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita reveals personal details about Eijaz behind his back
Oct 31, 2020 08:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.