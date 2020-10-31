Diljit Dosanjh posts hilarious meme on receiving money from relatives

Diljit Dosanjh has left people on Instagram both nostalgic and in splits with his recent share. The singer and actor shared a hilarious meme that perfectly explains the feeling one would get as a kid when relatives would hand one money. Chances are the post will leaving you laughing out loud and reminiscing those special moments.

“Badi Pyari Rasam Hundi C Eh Yaar Eh V.. Lottery Type Feeling Hee hundi c (This used to be such a sweet tradition, it would feel like winning a lottery),” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the meme.

The image accompanying the share shows the meme which features none other than Diljit himself. And his expression in it says it all.

Shared on October 30, the post has collected over three lakh likes and tons of reactions. People have flooded the comments section of the post with heart eyes and fire emojis to show their appreciation for the post.

“That’s my face when I see samosas which relatives didn’t eat… Paise toh mummy le leti,” wrote an Instagram user. “Outside - Na na rehn do. Inside - sirf enne he,” joked another. “Aadhe-aadhe karlena bhai-behen is the worst part,” posted a third.

Did this post remind you of your childhood? What do you think about it?