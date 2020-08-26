Diljit Dosanjh’s day was made after watching this 62-year-old woman’s bhangra on his song G.O.A.T. Watch

Sections
The woman has been termed a rockstar on Instagram.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:47 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh shared the video on his social media accounts by stating how it made his day. (Instagram/@ravi.bala.sharma)

Diljit Dosanjh’s title track from his music album G.O.A.T. seems to be making everyone get up and get their bhangra on. Just a few days ago, a video of a group of women in Switzerland grooving to the song caught, not just tweeples’, but also the singer and actor’s attention. Now, another video of a woman doing bhangra on the song has been shared by Diljit Dosanjh himself.

Dosanjh shared the video on his social media accounts by stating how it made his day. He also added that being happy is an art and not everyone has it.

The video shows classically trained dancer Ravi Bala Sharma, 62, who has been sharing her dance videos on her Instagram account since June.

In the video, she can be seen enjoying herself while dancing to the song. There’s a good chance this video will uplift your mood and may even prompt you to get up and dance.



Shared last evening, the video has collected over 3.8 lakh views and more than one lakh likes on Instagram. People have posted a ton of wonderful comments about the video.

“Age doesn’t matter, the feel matters and the thing that gives you happiness that matters the most,” posted an individual. “True inspiration sir. Age is just a number. She is a true rockstar,” shared another.

Interestingly, this is Sharma’s first attempt at bhangra. “Variety is the spice of life! Bearing this in mind, I thought of venturing into a new territory this time and try bhangra,” she wrote while sharing the video. Here’s what she shared later:

So what do you think about the wonderful performance?

