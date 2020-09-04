Diljit Dosanjh shares meme on PUBG ban, fan asks if he played it. His reply is epic

Sections
Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to share a hilarious meme on PUBG ban.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:47 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh’s reply has now sparked a laughter fest on Twitter. (Twitter/@diljitdosanjh)

Since the Indian government’s ban on mobile gaming app PUBG, along with 117 other Chinese applications, Twitter has been flooded with reactions. From sharing their sadness over the ban to expressing how happy the parents may feel, the micro-blogging site is filled with funny memes and posts. Joining the trend, singer Diljit Dosanjh too shared a hilarious meme on the PUBG ban and now his conversation with a Twitter user who replied on his post has sparked laughter among people.

Dosanjh shared this meme:

While many shared comments on the post, one from this Twitter user stood out. Their tweet, loosely translated from Hindi, reads, “You also used to play PUBG?”.

To which, unleashing his witty side, Dosanjh replied:



If the singer’s reply is making you chuckle, then you’re not alone. Several people shared similar reactions on this humour-filled conversation. Here’s how they reacted:

There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the entire interaction?

