‘Dinosaur’ Sue snuck out to say hi to penguins Darwin and Izzy. Watch

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:17 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People shared various comments on the post. (Twitter/@FieldMuseum)

Every now and then we come across such videos on the Internet which instantly bring a smile on our face. If you have seen those videos, you know what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, then let this clip involving a “Dinosaur” and two “Dino descendants” be your first. Chances are you’ll find yourself grinning wide after seeing it.

Shared on the official Twitter profile of Field Museum, the video is adorable and funny by all accounts. It opens to shows ‘Dinosaur’ Sue – which some may debate is a human wearing a Dino suit – standing in front of a penguin enclosure. The clip goes on to show the penguins concentrating on their food as Sue claps in joy.

The caption reveals that Sue snuck out from the museum to say hi to the pen pals Darwin and Izzy, residents of Shedd Aquarium. “These Dino descendants were a bit distracted by eating—an activity SUE loves and applauds,” the post further informs.

Take a look at the video:



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 20,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has additionally gathered over 700 likes and close to 150 retweets.

Shedd Aquarium took the opportunity to share a reply and that too in a witty manner. “Best visit EVER! We love these ‘family reunions,’” they wrote. To which a user of the micro-blogging site replied, “Awwww. How nice that Sue came to visit.”

“Yayy!!” excitedly wrote another. “Sue, you look amazing!” praised a third.

What do you think of the video?

