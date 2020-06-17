Dive into childhood nostalgia with this summer special video. Watch

Social media influencer Sukriti has come up with a fun video that details all those things we craved for or faced when we were kids. (Instagram/@hisukriti)

One thing we all miss when we are bored is the golden days of our childhood. And we accept that when that sudden breeze of nostalgia hits, no one can help but go on reminiscing the happy memories that defined our childhood. Social media influencer Sukriti has come up with a fun video that details all those things we craved for or faced when we were kids in an alphabetical order. A special shout-out for the 90s kids who will relate to this clip on a different level.

Posted on her official Instagram page, Sukriti gave a glimpse of all the little things that made up our summer time with each letter of the alphabet. Starting with the first letter ‘A’, the choice was obviously the one and only Aam. Whether it’s fighting with siblings over the last piece or throw stones to pick the kachhe aam, this special fruit is an important part of the summer season.

The clip goes on to describe several other things like E for End of school and H for Holiday Homework. Well, let’s be honest here, we have all waited eagerly for those days of summer holidays since all the cousins would come over. Then there were trips to the water parks and zoo, but just on the last night of the summer vacation, the thought of the holiday homework looming is something that we will never forget.

Other than these, summer staples like ice, Rooh Afza, jelly, naani ka ghar are included in the clip. Also, the clip will remind you of the times when standing in front of the fridge for that cool breeze and having kala khatta gola that your mom termed as ‘naale ka paani’ were the best days.

Take a look at the full video:

The clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and tons of nostalgic comments from netizens. While some loved the concept of narrowing down bits and pieces of their childhood into letters, others included some extra memories for some letters.

“Hahaha, I used to love gola! But R se Rasna sounds better,” writes an Instagram user. “Summers and tanki ka garam paani. You nailed it Sukriti,” comments another.

“I so miss going to Naani ka ghar and get lollipops,” says a third.

What do you think of this video?