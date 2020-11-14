Diwali 2020: Netizens celebrate festival of lights by sharing highly relatable soan papdi posts. Seen them yet?

Sections
Just as soan papdi has flooded people’s homes, posts about this popular dessert have flooded the Internet.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 10:38 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a hilarious meme about soan papdi. (Twitter)

With the lights all set up, rangolis all made, and cleaning all done, all that’s left to do is... think about what you’re going to do with all the soan papdi boxes you’ve received this Diwali. Surely, you cannot consume all of them. So would it be acceptable to pass it on to your neighbours? Even though you gave them a box last year also, which similar to this year, was gifted to you by another neighbour.

Well, if you’re pondering over such questions, then know that you’re not alone. You’re a small player in the grand game of ‘pass the soan papdi’. People all around are sending and receiving this sweet treat from their loved ones in the true spirit of Diwali. And much like soan papdi has flooded people’s homes, posts about this popular dessert have flooded the Internet.

So sit back, open a box of soan papdi, and get ready to have a little laugh as the crispy, flaky goodness melts into your mouth.

Here are some hilarious soan papdi posts from Twitter:



Amazon Prime India got involved in the fun:

Do you agree?

Who knew that Justin Timberlake song was actually about soan papdi?

Who doesn’t appreciate a little variety?

Let the ‘passing the parcel’ continue:

That moment when you realise soan papdi is the real MVP of Diwali:

What are your thoughts on these posts? Which one made you chuckle the hardest? Was there one you related to the most?

