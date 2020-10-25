Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / DJ Doggo in the house: Watch dog ‘make’ music with its human

DJ Doggo in the house: Watch dog ‘make’ music with its human

The video was shared on the dog named Marley’s Instagram profile.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:51 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog with its human. (Instagram/@marleyinnyc)

Do you love watching dog videos on the Internet? Do you love the derpy and cute antics of these furry creatures? Then chances are this video of a cool doggo ‘creating’ some serious music will leave you feeling very happy. What’s even more interesting is that the clip may make you want to get out of your seat and groove.

Shared on Marley’s – “the smarty pants golden who thinks he’s human” - personal Instagram account, the video is just a few seconds long. However, there is a possibility that you will end up spending more time watching it by playing it on a loop.

“Where da cheese?” shared with this caption, the clip is a delight to watch. It shows Marley and its human using a grater and glass to create some music.

The clip, shared a day ago, has already received close to 11,000 likes and tons of comments from people. From appreciating the dog’s ‘skills’ to calling him cute, the comments were varied.

“Very cute babe,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is too good,” commented another. “Too cute,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Clip shows doggo acing Michael Jackson’s moonwalk, leaves netizens gushing

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Oct 25, 2020 14:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
Oct 25, 2020 13:06 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: de Villiers, Moeen fall but Kohli on the charge
Oct 25, 2020 16:53 IST
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
Oct 25, 2020 14:39 IST

latest news

Bihar election 2020: Congress, BJP battle in Hisua assembly constituency
Oct 25, 2020 16:53 IST
Senior citizen becomes third Covid-19 patient to die by suicide at Patna’s AIIMS
Oct 25, 2020 16:52 IST
Fashion of the ‘70s signifies freedom: Masaba Gupta on her LFW collection
Oct 25, 2020 16:54 IST
Coronavirus is pummeling Europe’s eateries — and winter is coming
Oct 25, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.