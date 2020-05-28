Sections
Doctor and nurse say ‘I do’ in the hospital where they work, their love story has won people over

The tale of the duo has now left many teary-eyed with happiness.

Updated: May 28, 2020 17:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the happy couple getting married. (Twitter/@GSTTnhs)

The wonderful and sweet love story of Nurse Jann Tipping and Doctor Annalan Navaratnam is now winning people over. The couple works at St Thomas’ hospital in London. They are frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic. The duo was set to get married in August but decided to cancel their plans owning to the ongoing crisis. However, that didn’t deter them from taking their vows to be together. So, in a private ceremony, they said ‘I do’ in a chapel located in their place of work while their family and friends watched the ceremony through live-streaming.

Though they got married in April, the tale of this wonderful union was recently shared on Twitter by the hospital and now it has left people in awe.

The hospital shared several pictures of the happy couple in the tweet and also gave a link to a blog which details the couple’s journey.



Since being shared two days ago, the post has already gathered over 20,000 likes and close to 2,300 retweets. From wishing the couple a wonderful life ahead, to calling the tweet “a ray of hope,” people flooded the post with appreciative comments.



“That is amazing. Congratulations to you both and well done @GSTTnhs for allowing these guys to get married in that beautiful chapel,” wrote a Twitter user. “A beautiful gown and a lovely couple. Huge best wishes,” expressed another. “Awww… so nice to read this. Congratulations for both of you,” tweeted a third. “It’s is so lovely and heartwarming in these dark times to see a true love story,” wrote a fourth.

“It was nice being just us, it felt very intimate. One of our witnesses live streamed the service so our friends and family could watch,” said Tipping.

“It was a lovely wedding and the chapel is beautiful, although it did feel surreal getting married where we work, and in a hospital. St Thomas’ is such a special place to us both, and especially to me, having been here for the last six years. Now there is an extra reason why it’s so important to us,” she added.

“Jann and I wanted to get married from the moment I proposed. We’re so happy that we have been able to commit ourselves to one another and that the hospital has been able to support us to do that,” expressed Navaratnam.

