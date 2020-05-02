Sections
Home / It's Viral / Doctor celebrates SHO’s birthday on duty in Amritsar

Doctor celebrates SHO’s birthday on duty in Amritsar

The SHO expressed his gratitude towards the doctor for making his birthday memorable.

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:53 IST

By Asian News International, Amritsar

The SHO expressed his gratitude towards the doctor for making his birthday memorable. (ANI)

In a mark of gratitude towards corona warriors, Dr Satyajeet and other police officials celebrated the birthday of Civil Lines SHO Shiv Darshan Singh on Friday while he was on duty.

Dr Satyajeet said that since police officers are doing their duties despite challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, he wanted to give them a small present by cutting a cake on his birthday.

“Cops are working continuously amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite several challenges. So I thought of giving them a small gift by cutting the cake on the birthday of the SHO,” said Dr Satyajeet.

The SHO expressed his gratitude towards the doctor for making his birthday memorable.



“I am very happy. I will remember this moment in my life because of the way I’ve been honoured here,” said Shiv Darshan Singh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Congress attacks Central Vista project after it got clearances amid coronavirus lockdown
May 02, 2020 14:54 IST
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
May 02, 2020 13:23 IST
LIVE: Special train with 847 migrants departs from Nashik for Lucknow
May 02, 2020 13:34 IST

latest news

Vodafone Idea launches AI-powered virtual assistant on WhatsApp
May 02, 2020 14:58 IST
Hog deer poached in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve area, case registered
May 02, 2020 14:57 IST
‘Other health services must not be affected due to Covid-19’, Chhattisgarh collectors told
May 02, 2020 14:57 IST
CIPET Recruitment 2020: Application begins for officer, assistant posts
May 02, 2020 14:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.