Doctor clad in PPE kits grooves to song Garmi, netizens love it. Watch

Posted on Dr. Richa Negi’s Instagram account, the clip shows her grooving to the beats of the song while still clad in a PPE kit.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 11:24 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dr Richa Negi’s groovy steps to the song, starring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, have quickly gone viral. (Instagram/@dr.richa.negi)

Doctors all around the world are working tirelessly during the ongoing pandemic. Amid such difficult times, some doctors are looking for finding ways to spread positivity and joy among everyone. Case in point, this doctor from Mumbai dancing to the hit song Garmi from Street Dancer.

Dr Richa Negi’s groovy steps to the song, starring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, have quickly gone viral. Posted on Negi’s Instagram account, the clip shows her grooving to the beats of the song while still clad in a PPE kit. Though Negi described the feeling as ‘looking like a teletubby’, netizens loved her enthusiasm and effort.

“We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us even while serving the patients in this GARMI-ful but oh so graceful outfit,” reads the caption. Take a look at the clip:



Posted on July 2, the clip has garnered over 3.7 lakh views and tons of praise from netizens. While some lauded Negi’s efforts of spreading a cheer in such tough times, others loved her moves and wished to see more of her dance videos.



“Love these moves love the positivity,” writes an Instagram user. “Keep radiating all the positive vibes, hats off to your efforts,” writes another. “Loved the dance, wish you all the best for all the amazing work,” comments a third.

What do you think of the dancing doc?

