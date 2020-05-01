Doctor returns home after 20 days of Covid-19 duty, gets hero’s welcome. PM Modi tweets video

Sections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video and tweeted how it shows the true “spirit of India”.

Updated: May 01, 2020 11:46 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the doctor’s family and neighbours welcoming her. (Screengrab)

A doctor fighting on the frontlines against coronavirus got a hero’s welcome when she returned home after 20 days of Covid-19 duty. A video of the incident, posted on Twitter, impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with thousands others on the platform.

PM Modi retweeted the video, saying how it shows the true “spirit of India”. He also added that these are the moments which fill his heart with happiness and make him “eternally proud of those working on the frontline.”

Goyal called it a fitting welcome for a corona warrior while sharing the video.

The heartwarming video details how the doctor’s family and neighbours welcomed her by clapping for her as she entered the building. They also showered flower petals on her. The hero’s welcome made the doctor teary-eyed and chances are the video will leave you emotional too.



Tweeple dropped several appreciative comments on the video. While some wrote that it left them speechless, others thanked medical workers for their relentless efforts.

“This! This is what we need right now! For doctors, healthcare professionals and the police to be treated like the legends they are,” expressed a Twitter user.

“This is actually the most beautiful thing I have seen in so many days. We owe this to them,” tweeted another. “So proud of you doctor,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month, shared an appeal on Twitter asking people to take up the responsibility for one poor family till the Covid-19 crisis exists. Many shared how they are doing their parts and the prime minister replied to four such individuals and praised their efforts.

