Doctor returns home after treating COVID-19 patients, neighbours fill the air with thunderous applause. Watch

A video involving a doctor and her reaction to the welcome she received after returning home will tug at your heartstrings and for all the right reasons. Shared by BJP Karnataka’s official Twitter account, the video is of a doctor who returned home after treating COVID-19 patients.

In the video, the neigbours give her a hero’s welcome she deserves by clapping and cheering for her. The sweet gesture makes the doctor burst into tears while sporting a big smile too. At one point, she also folds her hands to thank her neighbours for their gesture.

“This is how the residents of an apartment in Namma Bengaluru honoured Dr Vijayashree who returned home after treating #COVID patients. Let us respect and appreciate the great services rendered by our Doctors,” they tweeted. They also used the hashtags #ThankYouCoronaWarriors and #IndiaFightsCoronavirus.

Though shared just a few minutes back, the video has already gathered over 1,000 views. While one Twitter user wrote that it’s “awesome,” another exclaimed that the video gave them “goosebumps.”

Just a day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minsiter Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of another such corona hero. It shows a doctor who returned home after 20 days of COVID-19 duty and received a hero’s welcome from her family and neighbours.