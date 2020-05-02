Sections
Home / It's Viral / Doctor returns home after treating COVID-19 patients, neighbours fill the air with thunderous applause. Watch

Doctor returns home after treating COVID-19 patients, neighbours fill the air with thunderous applause. Watch

Dr Vijayashree, a resident of an apartment in Bengaluru, got a hero’s welcome from her neighbours when she returned home after treating COVID-19 patients.

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:21 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the doctor who returned home after treating COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru. (Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka)

A video involving a doctor and her reaction to the welcome she received after returning home will tug at your heartstrings and for all the right reasons. Shared by BJP Karnataka’s official Twitter account, the video is of a doctor who returned home after treating COVID-19 patients.

In the video, the neigbours give her a hero’s welcome she deserves by clapping and cheering for her. The sweet gesture makes the doctor burst into tears while sporting a big smile too. At one point, she also folds her hands to thank her neighbours for their gesture.

“This is how the residents of an apartment in Namma Bengaluru honoured Dr Vijayashree who returned home after treating #COVID patients. Let us respect and appreciate the great services rendered by our Doctors,” they tweeted. They also used the hashtags #ThankYouCoronaWarriors and #IndiaFightsCoronavirus.



Though shared just a few minutes back, the video has already gathered over 1,000 views. While one Twitter user wrote that it’s “awesome,” another exclaimed that the video gave them “goosebumps.”



Just a day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minsiter Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of another such corona hero. It shows a doctor who returned home after 20 days of COVID-19 duty and received a hero’s welcome from her family and neighbours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 20:58 IST
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 20:14 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

India can conduct 1. 25 lakh Covid-19 tests a day, says ICMR official
May 02, 2020 21:06 IST
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online donations amid lockdown
May 02, 2020 21:00 IST
Alabama student names NASA’s first Mars helicopter
May 02, 2020 20:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 and all the latest news
May 02, 2020 20:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.