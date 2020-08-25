Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Doctor tweets pic of wrinkled hand after wearing PPE in humid climate. Tweeple post thank you messages

People on Twitter have expressed their gratitude to Covid warriors for going above and beyond to help people.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:13 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shared by Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad on Twitter. (Twitter/@drsfaizanahmad)

Frontline warriors, like medical professionals and emergency workers, have been at the forefront in the battle against coronavirus. They have been working tirelessly in the toughest situations to help as many people as possible. Over the past few months, many medical professionals have spoken about the toll working long hours while wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) takes on their physical health. Sharing his own experience, a doctor has taken to Twitter to share a picture of his wrinkled hand after wearing PPE during the humid climate. The tweet has prompted many on Twitter to express their gratitude to Covid warriors for going above and beyond to help people.

“My hands after doffing #PPE due to profuse sweating in extremely humid climate,” tweeted Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad. He also used the hashtags #Covid19 #CovidWarrior and #Doctor in his tweet, which is complete with a picture that shows the effect of wearing PPE for long hours.

The image has since prompted a flood of thank you messages from people on Twitter who have also used words like “respect” and “hero” to describe the medical professionals.



Shared on August 24, the image has collected over 19,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets from tweeple. Many have posted tons of comments on the tweet to express their gratitude.



“Real hero sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kudos to the entire medical fraternity! It is indeed not easy to give your best in such a trying situation,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on this post?

