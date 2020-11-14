Does sound have a shape? Hypnotising video may leave you asking so

The image shows Kanazawa sprinkling some kind of white powdery substance on a table. (Reddit)

The Internet never fails to amaze one with its wide range of videos on science tricks. Case in point is this mind-blowing video on visualisation of sound. Shared on Reddit, the creation shown in the old video has been performed by Japanese artist Kenichi Kanazawa. The video has again captured the attention of netizens and you may find it hard to hold back your wows after watching the clip.

The video shows Kanazawa sprinkling some kind of white powdery substance on a table. A few moments later, he goes on to rub the table with an object that makes the vibrating powder particles form an unusual design.

“Event of vibration - Kenichi Kanazawa,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on November 13, the video has garnered more than 1,300 upvotes along with lots of comments from netizens. People were surprised to see the unusual creation and didn’t hold back while praising the art.

“Wha,, What sorcery is this?” wrote a Reddit user. “It is absolutely fascinating how every single note, on every pitch has a different shape. If y’all haven’t checked this out, it’s called cymatics,” informed another. “I feel like I was hypnotized,” commented a third.

“I want to see MOOORE!” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?