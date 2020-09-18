Dog and cat siblings’ hang out session makes for the cutest watch

If you’ve grown up with a sibling, then you know that play fighting is just part and parcel of showing affection. Now, here is an animal video with an interspecies sibling pair, a dog and a cat, who perfectly represent that dynamic. Watching this clip may not only make you smile but may also make you want to forward it to that special loved one who has been at the receiving end of many of your light punches.

This 40-second-long recording was shared on Reddit on September 13. “She got a new sister!” reads the caption of the post.

The video shows a brown-furred pooch sitting calmly on a grey carpet. A black-and-white furred kitten, who is sitting at a little distance, jumps onto the dog’s tail and starts gnawing at it lightly. The pooch seems to notice this but appears relatively unfazed by the tiny feline’s actions. However, it does start wiggling its tail back and forth which appears to make for a good game for the little cat. This sweet interaction goes on until the very end of the clip.

Check out the recording which has accumulated over 24,600 upvotes and nearly 100 comments since its original posting on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’:

Here is what Redditors had to say about the video which perfectly illustrates the phrase “animals being bros”. One person said, “The patience of a saint”. Another individual wrote, “Doggo is so patient while kitty is having so much fun with her tail. This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship”. We sure hope that it is.

“’This is my life now.’ -- dog,” read one comment under the post guessing the dog’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

What are your thoughts on the share?

