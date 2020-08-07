Dog and duck have been best friends since the day they met. Their tale is all about love

Sections
“I’m in love with them,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on one of the videos featuring the dog and the duck.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 08:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog named Tyler and its bestie duck named Pea. (Instagram/tylergthebully)

If you’re someone who enjoys knowing about beautiful stories of interspecies friendships, then this tale of a dog and a duck will make your lips curl up in a smile. In fact, what’s even more adorable is that they have been best friends since the day they met.

Their story is shared through multiple posts on the pooch’s personal Instagram account. Chances are after seeing the images and videos, you’ll end up saying “aww,” repeatedly.

The dog is named Tyler and the name of the duck is Pea. A post shared earlier this month details how the duo became best friends since day one. The post is complete with oh-my-gosh-they’re-so-adorable images of the pair:



Aptly captioned “A little something to cure the sads,” here is another video of Tyler and Pea.



Wondering if gets any cuter than this? Wait till you see this “cuddly cuddly” video:

And, here’s a recent video which shows the duo chilling beneath a trampoline to escape the heat:

People shared all kinds of reactions on the posts. From gushing over them to writing about their cuteness, there were different replies which people shared on the posts comments sections.

“You guys are so adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m in love with them,” expressed another. “Oh my goodness, too sweet!” gushed a third. “Look at how gentle this big boi is,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this unlikely but absolutely lovely duo?

