Dog and pet parent spend some quality time together in the sweetest fashion. Watch

This video has been shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:51 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog with brown fur sitting on a couch with a man. (Reddit/@K9Kelaroo)

Are you someone who enjoys watching pictures and videos of pet parents hanging out with their fur babies in your free time? If so, then viewing this clip may be a sure-shot way to bring a quick smile to your face.

Posted on Reddit on August 10, this recording is almost 15 seconds long. “Every night, these two...” reads the caption of the post.

The video shows a dog with brown fur sitting on a couch with a man. As the clip begins, the pet parent darts his tongue out. The pooch sees this and mimics his actions. The man sticks his tongue out once again, and the canine also follows suit. This sweetly derpy interaction goes on until the very end of the recording.

Check out the post which has captured netizens’ attention with almost 14,500 upvotes and over 100 comments.



Every night, these two... from r/AnimalsBeingBros

This video has created quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’. Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “What a cute doggy”.

Another individual wrote, “Derp and Derp’s daddy”. “My heart. My soul,” proclaimed one Reddit user unable to keep their cool over this wholesome content.

“Aww! Gorgeous,” read another comment under the post. Somebody else declared, “This is absurdly cute”. A pet parent shared their experience with others on the subreddit when writing, “I do that with my dog. I can also make him fall asleep by blinking monotonously at him. It’s hilarious”.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

