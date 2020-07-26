Dog brings carrot for horse, video is too cute to handle

In today’s edition of videos-which-may-make-you-go-aww, we have this wonderful clip involving a dog, a horse and a carrot. Sit tight because this is a video which may fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling while making your lips curl up in a smile.

Though old, the video recently came to the limelight after being shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging site Rex Chapman. “Every morning this really good boy bounces out the door with a breakfast carrot for his best buddy. Dogs, bruh,” Chapman wrote and shared the clip.

It was originally posted on Facebook with the caption, “This is great! Watch closely. My friend has her dog bring a carrot out to her horse.”

The video opens with the dog running out of a house with a carrot in its jaws. The doggo runs straight to the horse and what’s funny in this scene is as the pooch patiently waits with the carrot in its mouth, the horse concentrates on scratching its ear. Eventually, the exchange happens and the dog runs back to the house, but not before pausing to look at the horse as if to make sure that its eating the carrot.

Take a look at the video and we must warn you it may turn out to be too cute to handle:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gathered more than 2.1 million views and the numbers keep increasing. Over 1.2 lakh tweeple liked the video and close to 20,000 retweeted it. People flooded the post’s comments section with all kinds of tweets:

“Another Example why Dogs are just truly amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, another user replied and tweeted, “So very true. This is adorable and much needed!”

“I like at the end....he has to get a flee. Then before he takes off again, he checks the horse, like he’s making sure the horse got the carrot. Community,” wrote a third.

There were many who couldn’t help but comment on the fact how the horse scratches its ear just like a dog.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

