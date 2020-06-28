Dog does this to make his sick brother feel better. Video will melt your heart

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up video this evening, then nothing can be better than this clip showcasing the bond of love between two dog brothers.

Shared on pet parent Jackie Rogers’ Facebook account, the video is all kinds of cute. It also shows how the dog siblings adore each other.

In the post’s caption Rogers wrote that one of the dogs named Roman is suffering from an ear problem and “he’s absolutely miserable.” The video shows what the other dog Spanky does in an attempt to make his brother feel a little bit better.

The video shows Spanky dragging his bed over to Roman. The next shot of the clip shows the duo comfortably snuggling and sleeping on Spanky’s bed.

If just by reading the description you’re tempted to say “aww,” then wait till you see the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to one million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people who were happy to see the video. There were also a few who simply got emotional and expectedly, they didn’t hold back while commenting.

“So cute. I love them and I’ve never even met them,” wrote a Facebook user. “Every time I watch it, I literally tear up,” expressed another. “This is so precious,” wrote a third and it indeed is.

“Why is this video the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!” wrote an individual. Do you feel the same too?

What do you think of the video?

