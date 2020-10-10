Sections
Dog guarding sheep gets chased by them, video makes people LOL

Initially, the pooch tries to manage the animals but soon the tables turn.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:06 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the sheep chasing the dog. (Reddit/@anshul_srivas)

In today’s edition of videos that will make you laugh out loud, we have this hilarious clip involving a dog and a flock of sheep. Sit tight because this is a video which is rib-tickling and may leave you giggling hard.

Though old, the video recently came to the limelight after being shared on Reddit by a user of the platform. “World’s Worst Sheepdog” the user wrote and shared the clip.

It was originally posted on YouTube with the same caption as the Reddit post.

The video opens with a dog standing in front of a flock of sheep. Initially, the pooch tries to manage the animals but soon the tables turn. Eventually, the sheep starts chasing the dog all around a big field.



Take a look at the video:

World’s Worst Sheepdog from r/funny

Since being shared about nine hours ago, it has gathered more than 3,300 upvotes and tons of comments.

“This dog just showed the world you don’t have to push anyone to go somewhere. You can get them to follow you,” wrote a Redditor trying to give a different narrative to the tale.

“You spelled best wrong,” expressed another. To which another wrote, “Agreed. He has them all going the same way.”

As for this individual, they commented, “Dog: ‘I don’t get paid nuff for dis’”, while trying to guess the pooch’s thoughts. “Those are Dogsheeps. Very exotic animals!! Only found on mystical groups of Reddit,” joked another.

What do you think of the video?

