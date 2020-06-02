Sections
Home / It's Viral / Dog holding placard spotted at ‘Black lives matter’ protest. Video goes viral

Dog holding placard spotted at ‘Black lives matter’ protest. Video goes viral

“First time I’ve seen this,” Twitter user Nick Swartsell tweeted while sharing the video of the dog with the placard.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:48 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog named Buddy holding the placard. (Twitter/@EmrickSarah)

A dog is going crazy viral after it was spotted holding a ‘Black lives matter’ placard in its mouth during a recent protest in Cincinnati, Ohio. Protests have broken out all over the US after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. Social media has since been flooded with pictures and videos of the nationwide protests.

“First time I’ve seen this,” Twitter user Nick Swartsell tweeted while sharing the video of the dog with the placard. It has now gathered over 8.3 million views – and counting.

While several people were amazed to see such an unusual protestor, it also sparked a debate online. A few people crtisised the dog’s human for taking the canine to a protest walk. The dog’s owner, identified as Sarah Emrick, took to Twitter to clear the air about the dog.

In her tweet she wrote, “This is my dog. I know him and I know that he could handle this.” Emrick then added that the protest was peaceful and no one was hurt. “I was aware of my surroundings and was very careful to make sure neither of us got hurt. And I left before the curfew kicked in at 9. He was happy to be there,” she wrote in the tweet’s concluding lines. She also shared an image of the dog, named Buddy, holding the same placard from the video:



In another tweet, Emrick wrote, “I understand that people don’t think he should’ve been there but I was aware of my surroundings and I would never let him be harmed.” She ended the tweet with the line, “Buddy sends his love.”

Images of this protestor dog were also shared by a Twitter user named Matt, who runs the famous Twitter profile We Rate Dogs. He wrote that he is happy to report that the “protest pup” Buddy is doing fine. He also added that the dog has two cat friends. Matt further gave a little insight about Buddy’s characteristics which include “going on adventures and supporting his humans more than anything.”

While replying to his own tweet, Matt also shared another picture of Buddy with his sugar glider friend.

Sarah Emrick and Buddy were in the “Be Heard, Be Safe; Rally for Justice” protest where they marched from Inwood Park towards downtown areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J&K students’ body writes to Punjab CM seeking extension on date for submitting fees
Jun 02, 2020 22:12 IST
Sizeable number of Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, India has done what it needs to: Rajnath Singh
Jun 02, 2020 22:05 IST
6 pockets of Chandigarh hotspot Bapu Dham Colony excluded from buffer zone
Jun 02, 2020 22:01 IST
Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube unite for Blackout Tuesday
Jun 02, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.