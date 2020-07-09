Sections
Home / It's Viral / Dog in Colombia turns into essential worker, helps people by making deliveries

Dog in Colombia turns into essential worker, helps people by making deliveries

Eros the dog helps to maintain social distancing.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:28 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Amrita Kohli, MEDELLIN Colombia

Eros carries a basket with bread as he leaves the El Porvenir mini-market to make a delivery on his own in Medellin, Colombia. (AP)

Eight-year-old Eros trots through the streets of this hilly city several times a day with a straw basket in his jaws, taking vegetables, fruit and packaged foods to customers of the El Porvenir mini-market. The chocolate Labrador retriever is paid with treats and massages of his furry head.

“He helps us to maintain social distancing” says Eros’ owner Maria Natividad Botero. “And people love it when we send the dog.”

Eros wasn’t always a star. He was accepted into the family begrudgingly by Botero after repeated requests by her son to adopt a dog.

But Botero and the rest of the family quickly fell in love with the pup. And when they opened a mini market four years ago in the hilltop neighborhood of Tulipanes, he started to accompany Botero and her kids to make deliveries.



Eros doesn’t know how to read addresses. But he remembers the names of customers who have previously rewarded him with treats. And with some practice, he has learned to go to their houses on his own.

Eros, the eight-year-old chocolate Labrador remembers the names of customers who have previously rewarded him with treats, and with some practice, he has learned to go to their houses on his own. ( AP )

“He knows the names of five or six of our customers” Botero said. “So I send the merchandise with a receipt in the basket, and my customers pay me through a bank transfer.”

As COVID-19 cases in Colombia have climbed to more than 3,000 new infections each day, city governments are imposing social distancing measures, and limiting the number of days per week that people can go shopping.

That’s turned delivery workers into an increasingly important part of the economy.

Eros eats carrots gifted to him by a man he recognizes as "El Papito," a tip for bringing a basket of food. ( AP )

Eros might not know that he’s become an essential worker. But he is happy to help his owners and collect his daily pay.

“He’s quite a glutton” Botero said. “He won’t leave your house until you give him a treat.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Meghalaya: Admission forms for Class 11, other courses to be issued online, free of cost
Jul 09, 2020 10:46 IST
Aakash Chopra begins maiden entrepreneurial venture
Jul 09, 2020 10:42 IST
15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru
Jul 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Four months on, Maharashtra Covid count, related fatalities continue to remain highest in the country
Jul 09, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.