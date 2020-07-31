Sections
Dog locked inside a car on hot day yelps, passerby notices and rescues it

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook to share the story.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 09:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rescued dog. (Facebook/Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

When this man saw a dog trapped inside a car on a sweltering day, he didn’t hesitate to do what needed to be done and rescued the animal to ensure its safety. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook to share the tale and it has now sparked various reactions among people. There are many who are praising the man for his quick actions, a few, however, are angry with the owner of the dog.

“Yesterday afternoon, a small dog was heard yelping from inside of a vehicle. A passerby immediately became concerned for the dog’s well-being as it was approximately 99 degrees outside at the time. After realizing the dog was not moving and in distress, he rescued the dog from the vehicle and rendered aid,” the department wrote. They added, “The puppy, Boomer, was placed inside an air conditioned patrol unit when Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived.”

The post further detailed how the owner of the dog was arrested for animal cruelty. Also, the little doggo “was given to Ramona Humane Society to be cared for.”

The post ends with an advisory note about taking care of the animals and how prolonged heat hurts them.



The post is complete with two images. Take a look at the entire post:

Since being shared two days ago, tons of people dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Till now, it has gathered more than 4,500 reactions and over 2,400 shares.

“Omg, thank you for helping this innocent baby!! I pray he/she is not going back to the owner!” wrote a Facebook user. “That’s horrible why take their pets out in a car,” expressed another. “Thank God for people with working brains. Look at this little tiny little precious ball of hair,” commented a third. “Thank goodness someone took action for this poor dog,” said a fourth.

Also Read | Firefighters rescue dog stuck in drainpipe for 3 days, people shower praise

