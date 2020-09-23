Sections
Dog meets anime filter, what follows will make you giggle

Dog meets anime filter, what follows will make you giggle

“It works so well... Why does it work so well?” wrote a Redditor while commenting on the video.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog in question. (Reddit/@JJLove312)

If you have been on the Internet long enough, you may be aware of the various filters which often emerge on different social media platforms. Using those filters on one’s pet also make for incredibly funny videos. Just like this one shared on Reddit which is a giggle-inducer. It shows someone trying Anime Snapchat filter on their dog.

“Couldn’t stop laughing at the anime sc filter on my dog,” the Redditor wrote while sharing the video. The clip is everything the caption promises.

Couldn’t stop laughing at the anime sc filter on my dog. from r/funny

Since being shared about four hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 27,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some said that the filter works exceptionally well on the canine, others couldn’t control their laughter.

“It works so well... Why does it work so well?” wrote a Redditor. “That is a handsome boi,” expressed another. “The brand new Scooby Doo anime version is so cool” expressed a third. “He looks unimpressed,” wrote a fourth trying to guess the dog’s feelings. “I can’t stop laughing,” expressed a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Video shows two cats trying on cartoon eye filters on Instagram. Spoiler alert: It is hilarious

