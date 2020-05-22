Dog meets bestie after a long time, what follows next is a pure joy to watch

Friendship is one of the most precious gifts of life. Though some friends come and go, at times we get lucky enough to get those who stay with us and no doubt, that’s a wonderful feeling. Turns out, that emotion is not exclusive to humans and is very much present in our canine buddies too. In fact, a video, detailing the reactions of two dog besties who are meeting after a long time, captures that aptly.

Shared on a Twitter profile called A Golden Named Kevin, the video has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. It shows how Kevin was sad that he couldn’t meet his friend, despite them FaceTiming every day. So, the doggo’s human decided to take him on an adventure – to see his bestie. What followed when Kevin met the other canine is a pure joy to watch.

With over 33,000 views and close to 3,800 likes, the video received tons of reactions from people.

“This is the best thing I have seen all day, thank you! ...why are dogs in hats so hilarious?” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks for such a bright story,” expressed another. “This was one of the sweetest things I’ve ever seen, let’s all be more like dogs, they know how to truly enjoy and value every minute of every day,” tweeted a third. “I love Kevin,” wrote a fourth and several others expressed the same notion too.

What do you think of this meeting of besties?

