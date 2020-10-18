Sections
Home / It's Viral / Dog named Mocha Pom chooses her own Chucky costume, video is too cute to handle

Dog named Mocha Pom chooses her own Chucky costume, video is too cute to handle

“The walk at the end... So good,” wrote a Redditor.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:13 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog named Mocha Pom. (Instagram/@mochapom_)

In what can be very well called a super cute moment, a doggo named Mocha Pom selected her costume, probably to wear in Halloween, which is just a few days away. The whole process is so adorable that it will leave you with a huge smile.

Originally shared on the pooch’s own Instagram profile last month, the video was published about three days back on Reddit too. Captioned, “Coming in full swing,” on both the platforms, the clip makes for a super delightful watch.

But don’t take our words for it, check out the video for yourself:

Coming in full swing from r/funny



Since being shared, the video has received close to 75,000 upvotes on Reddit. On Instagram too, it has gathered nearly 18,000 likes. People on both the platforms had similar reactions, in that they thought the video was incredibly adorable.



“The snarl has me howling,” wrote an Instagram user. “The end is the best,” commented another. “Oh, sweet darling, this made me laugh so much!! You make the cutest Chucky!” shared a third.

As for this individual on Reddit, they wrote, “You don’t recognize his angry eyes until after the costume is on.” Another wrote, “The walk at the end... So good.”

This is where a third user of the platform commented, “This literally made me lol. That little face!! My chihuahua would make a great Chucky. He would LOVE to stab everyone in the house. I need this costume!”

What do you think of the video?

