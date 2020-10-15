Sections
Dog rides in a toy car, happy video will make you smile

“I watched this too long before I remembered that dogs can’t drive cars,” wrote a Redditor while commenting on the video.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:50 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog inside the toy car. (Reddit/@InfamousPainter1)

Dogs hold a special place in every pet parent’s life. That also means the humans love to pamper their babies in every way possible. This video shared on Reddit is a perfect example of that love shown by a pet parent. The clip is such which besides being interesting will also leave you with a huge smile.

“Glad I caught the red light,” reads the caption of the post. It shows a dog sitting inside a toy car operated by an individual, probably the dog’s pet parent.

Glad I caught the red light from r/Zoomies

Take a look at the video which is sure to leave you happy. Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 15,000 upvotes. It has also received tons of happy comments. From appreciating the pet parents to calling the video cute, the responses were varied.

“Sir, those are not zoomies, those are vroomies,” jokingly shared a Redditor. “Me as a pawrent,” expressed another. “I watched this too long before I remembered that dogs can’t drive cars,” commented a third. “This is so fun and adorable! Only one thing wrong, clip is too short! Could spend hours watching that precious poochie driving around like that,” confessed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

