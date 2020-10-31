Sections
Dog’s ‘audacious food heist’ is a video you didn’t know you needed to see

“Organized crime in broad daylight. These gangs are getting bolder & bolder,” joked an individual in the comments section.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 08:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image is a screengrab from the Twitter video. (Twitter@SlenderSherbet)

Do dog videos make you smile? Do you often find yourself looking for the clips involving these furry creatures? If your answer is “yes” to any or both of these questions, then there’s a possibility that this video of a doggo’s ‘audacious food heist’ will leave you giggling hard – and long.

Originally posted on imgur and later shared on Twitter, the clip is a sure shot chuckle inducer. Tweeted by a user of the micro-blogging site Paul Bronks, the video shows how a dog managed to use two other doggos to reach a plate of food kept on a counter.

“Breaking News: Disturbing footage as criminal mastermind engages unwitting accomplices in audacious food heist,” Bronks wrote and shared the clip. He also gave video credit to an imgur user AjKaramba.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to laugh out loud:



Since being shared on October 30, the clip has gathered over 91,000 views and tons of response from people. People couldn’t help but take a hilarious route while commenting on the clip.

“‘Dude! You said you were gonna share!’‘Burp! Suckers!’,” wrote a Twitter user imagining the conversation between the doggos. “Organized crime in broad daylight. These gangs are getting bolder & bolder,” joked another. “Vote for dogs and cats and all animals for our world leaders,” shared a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

