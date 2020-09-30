Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Dog’s reaction after pet parent didn’t share food is absolutely dramatic. Watch

Dog’s reaction after pet parent didn’t share food is absolutely dramatic. Watch

“Drama to the power of infinity,” reads the text shared along with the video.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:53 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog in question. (Reddit/@DudeDudeDudex3)

Have you ever felt betrayed when a friend grabbed that last slice of pizza you wanted to eat? Or your sibling devoured an entire bar of chocolate without even offering you a piece? If you’re someone who has been through such situation then you’ll relate to this dog’s reaction over her parents eating food without offering her any. There’s a possibility that the look of utter betrayal on her face will feel too close to heart.

“Drama to the power of infinity,” the video is shared with this caption on Reddit. Text on the screen explains the situation playing out in the video. “My dramatic dog after we didn’t share any dinner with her,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

Drama to the power of infinity from r/funny



Since being shared some 14 hours ago, the video has already amassed nearly 5,700 upvotes – and counting. People didn’t hold back while commenting on the clip. While some sympathized with the canine, others related to the video.



“I’m not mad... I’m just disappointed. I know you know better,” wrote a Redditor trying to guess the dog’s perspective. Taking the same route another individual wrote, “I know you are better than that.”

“Dude she looks so crestfallen and betrayed,” expressed another. She does!

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Meet Nash an extremely dramatic puppy. Netizens can’t get enough of him

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unlock 5 guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:18 IST
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Movie theatres, swimming pools: What’s new in Centre’s guidelines for re-opening
Sep 30, 2020 20:16 IST
LIVE: Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra extended till October 31
Sep 30, 2020 20:05 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Sep 30, 2020 20:23 IST
PM Modi offered me chief ministership for 5 years if JDS allied with BJP: Kuamraswamy
Sep 30, 2020 20:23 IST
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Sep 30, 2020 20:22 IST
Azarenka thrashed by Schmeidlova at French Open
Sep 30, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.