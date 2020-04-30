Dog swallows fork, vets remove it through this minimally invasive procedure. Watch

Sections
Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre took to Facebook to share the incident.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:54 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows an X-ray image of the dog. (Facebook/@AdelaideAnimalEmergencyReferralCentre)

“I think my dog ate a fork!” - that’s the frantic call an animal emergency centre in Australia received. No, it didn’t turn out to be a prank call or a case of miscommunication. A dog named Dustin had managed to swallow an entire metal fork and his human had to call the emergency service for help.

Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre took to Facebook to share what happened when they received the call. At first they were surprised and had only questions they needed answers to.

“A FORK you say? Really? Are you sure? Is it a plastic one? Or a metal one? A baby fork? Or a large Maxwell Williams one your in-laws bought as a wedding gift?” they wrote in the post.

Of course they knew the doggo needed their help anyway. “Either way.... that’s incredible, but an absolute emergency all in one, so you’d better bring him in...” they added.



Dustin was subsequently brought to the centre and an X-ray confirmed it had indeed eaten a fork.

X-ray of the dog named Dustin.

The post goes on to explain that the vets had two options to help Dustin. “Option 1: remove via endoscope, OR Option 2: remove via surgical intervention,” they posted. “Lucky for Dustin, option 1 was a success!”

A video shared along with the post shows the fork being removed from Dutan’s stomach.

The successful procedure has collected quite a few reactions.

“Yep, sounds like a Goldie! As an owner of a Goldie myself a visit to the vet for something they shouldn’t have eaten is an annual event! But never anything like a fork!” comments a Facebook user. “I KNEW it was going to be a goldy. Bloody idiots,” posts another using the facepalm emoji.

Kudos to the team that helped the doggo. We hope Dustin doesn’t land himself in such a situation again.

