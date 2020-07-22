Sections
Doggo and grandpa bid each other goodbye. Video is little sad but very cute too

People couldn’t stop commenting on how much the dog loves its hooman grandfather.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:03 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog hugging its grandpa. (Instagram/@bumblebeethegolden)

The bond between a granddad and their grandchildren is something absolutely adorable. Turns out, that connection is not exclusive to humans – or at least this video shows so.

Shared on Instagram, the video captures an interaction between a doggo, named Bumblebee, and its human grandfather. Posted on the furry kid’s own Insta profile, the video is emotional and cute – in equal parts. There is even a chance that the clip will leave you saying “aww” while filling your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling.

“Goodbye for now grandpa, see you soon,” shared with this caption, the clip is now winning people over.

What does the clip shows? Take a look yourself and we suggest you keep a box of tissues handy.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 16,000 views and close to 4,000 likes. There were many who simply shared heart emojis to express themselves. Other than that, people also wrote how the heartwarming clip has left them happy.

“I can see how much he loves grandpa and how much he loves Bumblebee,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww… grandpa loves him so much,” expressed another. “He surely loves his grandpa,” said a third. “This video made me so happy,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Woman reunited with pet cat over 10 years after it went missing. Their tale is so heartwarming

