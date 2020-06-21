Doggo and horse bros illustrate how to hang out with your bestie. Watch

This doggo and horse look like two peas in a pod. (Reddit/@Jantz100)

Friendship may be one of the most pristine relationships that we experience in a lifetime. This video of a doggo and a horse gleefully playing around may prove that pleasures offered through fruitful associations are similar across the animal kingdom.

Posted to Reddit on June 21, this clip is almost 45 seconds long. The caption of the video reads, “He finally got the horse at the park to play with him”.

The recording shows a long shot of a park. Herein, viewers can see a black-and-brown furred doggo interacting with a white coloured horse, who is standing behind a fence. The mental barricade doesn’t stop the two mammals from socialising. They run from one end of the enclosure to the other whilst keeping pace with each other and making deep eye contact. These zoomies go on until the very end of the film. Though we don’t speak woof or neigh, we can positively infer that the animals are content with their little playdate.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post has accumulated over 12,600 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Cool and Cute”. Another individual wrote, “What is this, a crossover episode?” referring to a famous quote from Mr Peanutbutter, a character from the animated series BoJack Horseman.

A Reddit user even tried to guess the conversation between the two animals when writing, “Dog: Hello, big dog. Horse: Hello, small horse”. Honestly, that sounds pretty accurate because these two seem like two peas in a pod.

What are your thoughts on the duo?

