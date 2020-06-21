Sections
Home / It's Viral / Doggo and horse bros illustrate how to hang out with your bestie. Watch

Doggo and horse bros illustrate how to hang out with your bestie. Watch

“He finally got the horse at the park to play with him,” reads the caption on the post.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:34 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This doggo and horse look like two peas in a pod. (Reddit/@Jantz100)

Friendship may be one of the most pristine relationships that we experience in a lifetime. This video of a doggo and a horse gleefully playing around may prove that pleasures offered through fruitful associations are similar across the animal kingdom.

Posted to Reddit on June 21, this clip is almost 45 seconds long. The caption of the video reads, “He finally got the horse at the park to play with him”.

The recording shows a long shot of a park. Herein, viewers can see a black-and-brown furred doggo interacting with a white coloured horse, who is standing behind a fence. The mental barricade doesn’t stop the two mammals from socialising. They run from one end of the enclosure to the other whilst keeping pace with each other and making deep eye contact. These zoomies go on until the very end of the film. Though we don’t speak woof or neigh, we can positively infer that the animals are content with their little playdate.

He finally got the horse at the park to play with him from r/AnimalsBeingBros



Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post has accumulated over 12,600 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.



Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Cool and Cute”. Another individual wrote, “What is this, a crossover episode?” referring to a famous quote from Mr Peanutbutter, a character from the animated series BoJack Horseman.

A Reddit user even tried to guess the conversation between the two animals when writing, “Dog: Hello, big dog. Horse: Hello, small horse”. Honestly, that sounds pretty accurate because these two seem like two peas in a pod.

What are your thoughts on the duo?

Also Read | This dog and cow ‘frenship’ is one for the books! Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Signs of being prone to adult diabetes can be seen from very young age
Jun 21, 2020 16:57 IST
Sidelined by Bengal, Dinda looks for fresh start with a new team
Jun 21, 2020 16:56 IST
Behbal Kalan firing: To men sent to 3-day police custody
Jun 21, 2020 17:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Hetero’s antiviral drug Covifor gets DCGI approval to treat Covid-19 patients and all the latest news
Jun 21, 2020 16:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.