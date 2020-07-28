Doggo Chase was skeptical about his new pooch sister Skittles, until she did this

Sections
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:10 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The tweet is complete with an image of the duo where Skittles is seen ‘flying’ as Chase looks on. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

When one becomes an older brother or sister, they often feel tons of apprehensions running through their minds and often they are also skeptical about how their new siblings will be. However, with a little bit of time, they often end up building a relationship which is strong and filled with love. Turns out, the situation can arise in the life of a doggo brother too. Today we’re here to tell you the tale of Chase and his little sister Skittles and chances are it’ll fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling.

Shared on Twitter profile We Rate Dogs, the post detailed how Chase was skeptical about his new little sister, Skittles but then she did something which changed the situation. “He was skeptical at first but then she started flying and that’s a nice change of pace for him. Both 13/10,” the post added.

The tweet is complete with an image of the duo where Skittles is seen ‘flying’ as Chase looks on.



This, however, is not the only image of the duo. Twitter user Nick Rou, probably the doggos’ pet parent, replied on the tweet with some more images and one video.



“Chase and Skittles don’t have IG accounts, but here are some more photos for anyone asking,” he wrote and shared some images. The duo looks so cute together, chances are you won’t be able to stop gushing.

Here’s another video of the duo:

From sharing their own experience to appreciating the siblings, people tweeted various comments on the post. 

“Does Skittles chase Chase or does Chase chase Skittles?” joked a Twitter user. “How adorable,” expressed another. “Majestic floating angel,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of Chase and Skittles?

