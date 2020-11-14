Doggo demonstrates trick to tackle ‘scary monster’ in home. Video is beyond adorable

Sections
The clip starts with Magnus sitting calmly beside the ‘monster’ known as Va-Koom.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 14:49 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Magnus sitting beside a ‘scary monster’. (Instagram/@magnusthetherapydog)

Most doggos are not the ones to shy away from any fearful thing in their vicinity. But, every once in a while, even the bravest doggos get scared by some stuff. The ‘ferocious’ monster in Magnus the doggo’s house is one such thing that scares the otherwise valiant one. Shared on Instagram, a video showing how Magnus tackles the ‘monster’ may leave you smiling.

The clip starts with Magnus sitting calmly beside the ‘monster’ known as Va-Koom. While it may look like a normal vacuum cleaner, the doggo goes on to describe how scary the appliance is. It also demonstrates an ‘effective’ way to stay safe from the ‘monster’. Through out the video, the hilarious narration in the background makes it an even entertaining watch.

Take a look at the hilarious clip:



Posted on November 11, the clip has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes and numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable video and showered their love for Magnus. Many shared tips for Magnus to tackle the ‘ferocious’ monster.



“Beware of Va-Koom. You’re such a brave boy!” wrote an Instagram user. One of Magnus’ canine friends also commented, “Omg! I have this same monster in my home too”.

“That curtain trick is making me laugh soo much,” said another individual.

What are your thoughts on this video?

