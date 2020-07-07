Doggo drops ducky toy, netizens ‘declare war’ on gravity. Watch

Just as Thor’s about to enjoy the toy, it slips. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

Hello good people of the Internet, we’re here to ask you to spare a moment for the injustice done to a little doggo. Thor, a long haired dachshund needs your support and cuddles because he just dropped his ducky toy due to silly gravity.

Posted on Twitter by We Rate Dogs, a clip shows a happy Thor bringing his favourite ducky toy with him. He climbs a ladder carrying t in his mouth. But just as he’s about to enjoy the toy, it slips. Thor gives the toy a disheartened look and that is enough to melt one’s heart in a puddle.

“This is Thor. He just wanted cuddles with his duck friend. Didn’t deserve this. 14/10 gravity is cancelled,” declares the caption.

Posted on July 6, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million views as well as tons of ‘sincere condolences’ from netizens. While many commented about punishing gravity to bring justice to the little pooch, others just wanted to give Thor a tight hug.

“He just wanted to cuddle with his friend that goes quack, why does gravity have to be so wack?” writes an individual. “I hate cancel culture, but I am willing to cancel gravity in the name of this dog and his duck. #Gravityisoverparty,” declares another. “The person videoing better give him the duck,” says a third.

Some even wrote how their pets want to give a helping paw to Thor.

A Twitter user has declared a war against gravity and posted this GIF

Replying to it and representing the cat community, another Twitter user says that they’re ‘on it’:

If you want some more glimpses of this cutie, take a look at his official Instagram page here.

What are your thoughts about this video?