Doggo gets bamboozled by furry slippers. Video is too cute to handle

The clip starts with Molly staring at her human’s furry dog-shaped slippers.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 13:52 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The images shows Molly the doggo. (Instagram/@mollythegoldenretriever)

Doggos are generally curious explorers trying to get acquainted with every object on earth whether living or non-living. But there are many situations, when they get totally puzzled by some stuff. This Instagram video of Molly the golden retriever is an apt example of the ‘doggos getting puzzled by things’ category. The video may make you play it on loop.

The clip starts with Molly staring at her human’s furry dog-shaped slippers. The clip goes on to show a confused Molly staring at the slippers and figuring out how to react as a funny narration plays in the background. Molly’s reaction in the end may make you say aww repeatedly.

“Doggos or impawsters,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 10, the clip has garnered over 2.7 lakh views and numerous comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at Molly’s confused expressions, others suggested tips to the doggo to take on the impawster slipper doggos.

“Confused is an understatement,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hmmm this is a toughie,” commented another while voicing Molly’s probably thoughts. “Total bamboozled,” pointed out a third.

