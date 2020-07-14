Sections
Doggo goes to the beach for the very first time. Looses all cool

Beware, this doggo may frolic right into your heart.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:18 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a doggo running around on the beach. (Reddit/@lubsc_)

If you also enjoy watching our favourite furry cuties zoomie around endlessly, then this clip may seem custom made for you.

Posted on Reddit on July 13, the video is 25 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “People told me this post would be appreciated here”. Appreciated? Watching this doggo frolic on the beach may make you believe that this video was specially made for the subreddit ‘zoomies’.

The film opens to a long-shot of the beach. Herein, a golden furred doggo is running towards the waves with its hooman. To say that the pooch looks excited would be an understatement. The canine zoomies around excitedly in large circles, leaving paw-prints of happiness all over the wet sand.

Check out the excited doggo but be careful, it may frolic right into your heart:



Since being shared, the post has received a lot of love. The recording has accumulated over 18,600 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the happy doggo. One person said, “Beach zoomies are the best zoomies”. To which somebody responded, “All zoomies are best zoomies”.

Another individual wrote, “If you have more videos, you better not be holding out on us”. “Sir yes sir! Will post more vids asap,” replied the original poster. We cannot wait to see more euphoric zoomies from this cute canine.

“This genuinely made my day!” read one comment on the subreddit and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | This 18-year-old vision impaired doggo has the best zoomies. Watch

