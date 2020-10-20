Sections
Doggo 'helps' hooman put on bedsheets. Her well-intentioned efforts may not be as useful as she thinks

“She’s a little confused, but she’s got the spirit,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog named Zara. (Reddit/@leaf_isabella)

Trust our cute little canine friends to offer a helping paw whenever possible. Whether it be giving their hooman cuddles when they think they’re sad or providing love and care to other animals, doggos seem to do it all. Now, here is a recording that illustrates that notion quite aptly. It shows a pooch named Zara helping her hooman with some bedsheets. Zara is extremely well-intentioned, and we’ll let you decide how practical her efforts are.

Posted on Reddit on October 20, this clip is almost one minute long. “Zara ‘helping’ with the bedsheets,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording opens to a shot of the black-and-white furred pooch sitting on a bed. The blue coloured bedsheets lay underneath the doggo. She gets up and circles the bed excitedly a few times.

Watch the video to see what else Zara does to lend a helping paw to her hooman:



Zara "helping" with the bedsheets from r/Zoomies

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, this post has received a whole lot of love. The share has garnered over 10,100 well-deserving upvotes and many appreciative comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One dog parent said, “I am familiar with this ‘help’”.

Another individual wrote, “Oooh she SASSY”. “She’s a little confused, but she’s got the spirit,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “She’s doing an absolutely amazing job”. A Reddit user stated, “Looks like an energetic pupper”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

