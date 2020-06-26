Doggo loses all its cool over nothing in particular. Still awesome to watch

Sections
How is this doggo doing nothing and everything, all the same time?

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:38 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a doggo with a brown coat is seen running around. (Reddit/@the-lost)

If you’re someone who loves watching videos of cute zoomies in their downtime, then here is some content that is bound to make you smile.

Posted to Reddit on June 22, the video is almost 15 seconds long. The post is captioned, “I was told this belongs here”.

The recording shows an open green yard. Herein, a brown-furred doggo is seen running around. The pooch takes full advantage of the free space and hurdles its body forward, excitedly. Then, it stops abruptly to move around in circles. What is the canine doing? Is it chasing its own tail?

However, before one can dwell too much on the thought, the pooch takes off again. The video ends with the doggo chasing nothing and everything, simultaneously, around the greenery.



I was told this belongs here. from r/Zoomies

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘Zoomies’, the clip has accumulated over 21,500 upvotes and nearly 250 affirmative comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Belongs here? It should be the pinned post! Look at those epic spins!! 10/10”. Now, we aren’t the ‘We rate dogs’ Twitter account, but if we were, we’d give this post 10 on 10 as well.

Another individual joked, “I’m no meteorologist, but I think this is how tornadoes start”. “Those twirls at the beginning were just him winding up,” read one comment.

Given all the love this post received, the original poster declared, “Thank you all. This is not the first time he’s done this, and certainly not the last. Will try my best to capture more zooms for you all”. We surely look forward to more Zoomies from this particularly energetic doggo. What about you?

