Doggo meets cat for the very first time. Loses all chill. Watch

Call this doggo a cat enthusiast because his excitement over meeting a kitty for the very first time is through the roof.

Posted on Reddit on July 4, the video is almost 50 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “First time meeting a cat”.

The clip starts with a shot of the indoors of a house. A doggo with a black coat is running around excitedly on the hard-wood floor. The reason for the pooch’s enthusiasm? A black-furred cat perched on top of a wooden table.

At one point in the video, the canine even makes deep eye contact with the kitty. The happiness bubbling through its body is evident in its tail movement. Check the joyous clip here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has accumulated nearly 12,500 upvotes and almost 150 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this doggo who is exceptionally keen on its new kitty friend. One person said, “Dog: ‘this table dog looks awesome! Play with me, play with me’ Cat: ‘no’ Dog: ‘now? Play with me now? How about now?’ Cat: ‘no’ Dog: ‘are you sure you’re a dog? I’ll run around and you’ll see how fast I am’” when trying to guess the dialogue between the two creatures. Another Reddit user wrote, “Dog: ‘What are you?’ Cat: ‘I’m Cat-man.’”

“They are gonna be best friends in no time!” read one comment. This cat-and-doggo friendship is one we cannot wait to see blossom.

What are your thoughts on this duo?

Also Read | This video of a cat comforting a doggo at the vet is all types of ‘aww’. Watch