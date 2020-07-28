Doggo named Blackjack’s first day out with the kiddie pool is full of zoomies. Watch

Many may agree with us when we say that the Internet is filled with videos of wonderful doggo zoomies. Many pooch lovers may be very excited about that fact because the more clips of these furry cuties running around, the more the joy. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a recording of some peak quality zoomies that you cannot afford to miss.

Posted on Reddit on July 27, this video is almost 30 seconds long. “Puppy pool zoomies! Yeeeehaw,” reads the caption of the post.

The recording opens to show a kiddie pool placed next to the pet parent. A black-furred pupper named Blackjack, as stated by the original poster, is playing in the water. The excited pooch twirls around a few times in the pool, after which it takes off to do a few rounds of the yard in general. The canine quickly jumps back into the water, after a few seconds, and repeats in actions until the end of the clip.

The video has created quite to buzz on the subreddit ‘zoomies’ since its initial posting. The post currently has over 9,200 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this cute canine named Blackjack zooming around on his first day with a kiddie pool. One person said, “Omg he’s so happy”.

Another individual wrote, “It’s great to see someone so happy! Especially when someone is an adorable pup”. That is an extremely accurate statement. Somebody on the subreddit affirmed that fact by commenting, “Dogs being happy is just the best thing in the world”.

The original poster took this moment to describe the whole scene. “Meet Blackjack! This was his first day with the kiddie pool. At first, he was reluctant to get in, but after a few tries, he got all into it. He loves water. Whenever we go hiking, he zooms in to every stream or creek we pass through,” he wrote. Now isn’t that incredibly wholesome?

